Rainy start; snow and COLD to come

Showers still moving through Central Indiana this Monday morning. Umbrella and rain boots needed this AM commute. Temperatures are dropping as a cold front slides through so our northern counties are colder than the southern counties. All of us are cold enough for a coat. Feeling water logged? Same. We’ve had twice our normal precipitation since January 1st and most of that has been rain versus snow. Meanwhile, we’re almost ELEVEN INCHES behind normal for snow for the same time period… eight inches behind normal for the entire snow season, though. Monday starts off wet but expect the rain to be exiting by lunchtime. Temperatures don’t warm much but will be seasonable and some peeks of sunshine will make things feel a little better this afternoon. The wind now pumping in cool air from the north but no strong wind anticipated for the start of the new week. Visibility is a little low this morning thanks to some patchy fog. Not anticipating widespread dense fog but already fairly difficult to see in our northeastern counties so drive cautiously! Limited visibility plus wet roads does not make for an ideal morning drive. Cold front sliding through right now and high pressure settles back into control this afternoon and keeps this weather quiet for Tuesday as well. Tuesday will be the best day of the week! Temperatures will be just above average, no wet weather expected, and even a bit of sunshine to brighten up your day. Take advantage of Tuesday because the rest of the week does not look great… Wednesday and Thursday we will be watching for a temperature drop that will support accumulating snow. We’ll be watching for a mix to start on Wednesday and that’ll change to snow later in the day which will bring up concerns for difficult travel on the rush hour home. Friday is Valentine’s Day and cuddling weather indeed as we’ll wake up in the single digits. We’ve only had single digits one other time this year and four times this season so brace yourselves! Also, should be the first Saturday in two months without wet weather in the forecast!