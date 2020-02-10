× Police arrest 10 people in northern Indiana drug bust; meth and heroin seized

LAGRANGE, Ind. – Ten people face drug-related charges in LaGrange following a weekend drug bust.

The LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department and Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to WANE.

During a search, police found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered a handgun and a shotgun.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Jason K. Lowry

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Angela Sue Winans

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba

Dealing in a narcotic drug

Possession of a narcotic drug

Visiting a common nuisance

Jerod Devin Norris

Possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Gregory Allen Sickels

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Possession of paraphernalia

Visiting a common nuisance

Melissa Catherine Norris

Possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Jessica Ann Mathews

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Bradley Keith Carpenter

Unlawful possession of a syringe

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of paraphernalia

Jakob I. Speelman

Possession of marijuana

Visiting a common nuisance

Salvador Rodriguez Jr.