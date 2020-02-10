Police arrest 10 people in northern Indiana drug bust; meth and heroin seized
LAGRANGE, Ind. – Ten people face drug-related charges in LaGrange following a weekend drug bust.
The LaGrange Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department and Shipshewana Police Department conducted a search warrant for a home in the 2000 block of W 050 N in LaGrange County around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to WANE.
During a search, police found 5.35 ounces of heroin, 4 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered a handgun and a shotgun.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, the following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:
Jason K. Lowry
- Dealing in a narcotic drug
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
Angela Sue Winans
- Dealing in a narcotic drug
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba
- Dealing in a narcotic drug
- Possession of a narcotic drug
- Visiting a common nuisance
Jerod Devin Norris
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Gregory Allen Sickels
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Visiting a common nuisance
Melissa Catherine Norris
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Jessica Ann Mathews
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Bradley Keith Carpenter
- Unlawful possession of a syringe
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia
Jakob I. Speelman
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
Salvador Rodriguez Jr.
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of paraphernalia