Peyton Manning, Huse Culinary partner for new Fishers restaurant

FISHERS, Ind. – Peyton Manning & Huse Culinary are going for two.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback is partnering up with the parent company of St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s & other restaurants, to open a new restaurant in Fishers.

The restaurant, the HC Tavern + Kitchen, opens Feb. 17 in The Fishers District. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily, with brunch on weekends. In a news release, Huse Culinary noted that the menu will be different than their other restaurants, with a focus on “everyday” lunch & dinner options.

Manning also serves as a partner for Harry & Izzy’s.

This will be the second restaurant operated by Huse Culinary in the Fishers District. In December 2019, Huse opened the 1933 Lounge, which is the second restaurant with this branding. The other is located in downtown Indianapolis, directly above their flagship restaurant, St. Elmo Steak House.