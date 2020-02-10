Oscar moment re-ignites discussion about workplace hair discrimination

Posted 5:56 pm, February 10, 2020, by
Data pix.

An Oscar moment is re-igniting a conversation about hair discrimination at the workplace.

Hair Love won the academy award for best animated short Sunday night.

It tells the story a black father struggling to style his daughter’s hair.

"Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair," said Matthew A. Cherry while accepting the award.

The filmmakers used their acceptance speech to advocate for the Crown Act, which bans discrimination based on natural hairstyles.

California, New York and New Jersey have passed the law.

We talked to the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, who told us she hopes to propose the Crown Act in Indiana next year.

"I think we've come to a time now during this century that everyone should be accepted and not discriminated against if they're gonna wear their natural hair," said State Rep. Robin Shackleford.

"We want to be more inclusive here in Indiana. We want people to be themselves and represent who they are."

Others are currently considering a version of this law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.