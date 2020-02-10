IMPD investigates homicide in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a death in Fountain Square.

Officers in the southeast district were dispatched to the 1300 block of Olive Street on a report of a “person down” just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a body between two homes on Olive Street near Shelby Street.

Medics responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene. IMPD says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

IMPD doesn’t know what happened at this time, and they aren’t saying whether the victim is a man or a woman.

The investigation comes just two days after police investigated a double shooting in Fountain Square. Two people were shot at a home in the 1900 block of Orange Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.