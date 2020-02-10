First-ever win by foreign-language film as Best Picture tops Oscars

Journalists and technicians get ready before the arrival of stars on the red carpet of the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo By ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film. Bong Joon Ho’s class satire also won for best director, best international film and best screenplay. The film has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized. All of the acting winners – Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – went as expected.

