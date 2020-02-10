Decatur Elementary Learning Center hires third-party investigators after 4 staff members develop serious illnesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Parents whose students go to Decatur Elementary Learning Center are concerned after four staff members developed serious illnesses.

The superintendent sent a message to let parents know that third-party companies have been hired to investigate if the staff members' illnesses are linked in any way to school facilities.

Four staff members have faced serious illnesses in the last two years. Two of the employees work at Blue Academy while the other two work at Gold Academy.

We'll talk to the superintendent and learn why he says the school's facilities are safe.