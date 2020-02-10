Community to hold vigil, food drive 3 years after Delphi murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. -- This week marks three years since Abby Williams and Libby German were found dead near the Delphi Historic Trails.

February 14 of 2017 is a day Ed Selvidge will never forget. He’s Carrol County’s police chaplain, and he was the one who had to tell the families of Abby and Libby that their little girls would never return home.

"I don't really like to go back to that day," said Selvidge. "In the true sense of the word, evil was perpetuated on our community."

Selvidge says in the days, months and years after the senseless killings, communities of all denominations came together to find hope in faith.

But as we all wait for justice, faith leaders know some things will never be the same.

"We have a new normal here," Selvidge explained. "We're suspicious. We're not as trusting. We're certainly more compassionate with one another."

"Have we returned to the basic things that we do? Have we returned to regular ministry? Sure. Will we ever be the same? Absolutely not," remarked Todd Ladd, the senior pastor at Delphi United Methodist Church.

Delphi is coming together in honor of Abby and Libby this week.

Delphi United Methodist Church is hosting a prayer vigil and food drive Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

They will be collecting non-perishables and pet food.

Indiana State Police are still asking for tips that could help them solve this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 844-459-5786.