× Back alright: Backstreet Boys to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Backstreet Boys will return to central Indiana in July!

The group will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 31 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, at livenation.com.

The Backstreet Boys are following up on last summer’s sold-out North American tour and will kick off the latest leg of their new North American tour on July 10 in New York.

The group is slated to perform its hits during 45 concerts over the three-month trek.