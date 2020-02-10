× A warmer Tuesday for central Indiana and a rain/sleet/snow mix later this week

Our work week began cloudy and cool with rain. Dense fog is likely overnight. Expect visibility near zero for the Tuesday morning rush hour. Sunshine will make a brief return Tuesday and we’ll see highs in the 40s.

We’re carefully watching a new weather system that will move in Wednesday. Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon. It the evening we’ll have a rain/sleet/snow mix that will change to snow by Midnight. Light snow will continue through Thursday morning and some accumulation is likely. Much colder air will move behind this next system and we’ll end the week with the coldest temperatures in four weeks for Valentine’s Day.

February has been a wet month so far.

Monday was cool and wet.

Expect dense fog Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Tuesday.

A rain/sleet/snow mix will develop Wednesday afternoon.

A rain/sleet/snow mix will continue Wednesday evening.

A rain/sleet/snow mix will chance to snow Wednesday night.

Snow will accumulate by Thursday morning.

Flurries will continue Thursday afternoon.