1 dead in Grant County after 911 caller states he killed home invader, police say

Posted 6:57 pm, February 10, 2020, by

Scene (Photo By Courtney Crown)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after being shot inside a residence in Grant County, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Monday from someone who stated that they had just shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East.

Officers arrived to find two individuals waiting outside the residence and one male inside with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the GCSD.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

The two individuals outside were taken to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department to be interviewed.

Search warrants were obtained for the residence to continue the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

