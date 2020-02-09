× Woman walking across street hit & killed on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was hit by a car and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the southbound lanes of Michigan Road before it crosses 86th Street.

Police say a woman was crossing the street at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday and was hit by a car.

Medics transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.