Man faces attempted murder charge after Bargersville police say he fired shots at officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Johnson County man faces an attempted murder charge after Bargersville police say he fired shots at one of their officers.

According to police, the incident occurred Sunday night around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near the area of Ind. 135 and Stones Crossing Road, just north of Bargersville.

Police say it stemmed from a domestic dispute between two people fighting over a handgun at the apartment complex. When police arrived at the scene, shots were fired at an officer and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was caught shortly after fleeing, and police arrested him. The firearm was also retrieved by authorities.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says Andrew McQuinn faces an attempted murder charge, and he is being held in jail on a $40,000 bond.