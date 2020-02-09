IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, February 9, 2020, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Democrats scrambling to recover after a disastrous situation in Iowa? What does a strong result mean for the Buttigieg campaign?

And with the White House more confident than ever in the President's hopes for re-election, how will the State of the Union and the impeachment trial impact this year's vote?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Adam Wren, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Laura Wilson and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the race for President, and several of the key races on the ballot in Indiana this election year.

And later this morning at 9:30, we'll talk with panelists Jennifer Wagner and Tony Samuel on an all-new edition of IN Focus on FOX59.

Join us again next week - our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Play, or Stitcher.

