IN Focus: Bloomberg campaign stepping up efforts after Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS - Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign is looking to make waves after the confusion and chaos in Iowa, stepping up its efforts, hiring more staff and preparing to fully jump into the mix after the New Hampshire primary.

Bloomberg's campaign skipped the first two contests, focusing instead on a national campaign they hope will make a big splash on Super Tuesday next month.

In the video above, campaign co-chair and mayor Greg Fischer (D-Louisville) talks about the campaign's strategy moving forward, and their new campaign ad featuring Indiana rock legend John Mellencamp.

“The stakes are too high to not nominate the candidate who will take the fight directly to Trump,” said Mellencamp in a release from the campaign. “From small towns to big cities, Mike Bloomberg has the experience to represent all Americans. He’s a job creator, philanthropist, and true public servant, and I am confident that as president, he will restore America to a place we can be proud of once again.”

"John Mellencamp is one of the great voices of the American heartland — and the American experience that binds us together,” said Bloomberg. “He's an American treasure, and I couldn't be more honored to accept his support."

The ad is being broadcast in 23 states and on digital platforms as the campaign gears up for Super Tuesday next month.