× Firefighters rescue man from burning SUV after crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the accident that occurred near 62nd Street and Lafayette Road.

When first responders arrived they found a Dodge Durango SUV that was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

Upon further inspection, firefighters found a man trapped inside and began working on freeing him from the SUV.

The man was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown but police say the man was conscious.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.