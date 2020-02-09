Firefighters rescue man from burning SUV after crash on northwest side

Posted 6:49 am, February 9, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the accident that occurred near 62nd Street and Lafayette Road.

When first responders arrived they found a Dodge Durango SUV that was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

Upon further inspection, firefighters found a man trapped inside and began working on freeing him from the SUV.

The man was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown but police say the man was conscious.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.