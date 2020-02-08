Quick burst of snow followed by rain

A weather system is moving out of the Rocky Mountains and in to the north central Plains Saturday night. A warm front is extending ahead of the area of low pressure. The warm front will lift northeast through Indiana Sunday morning through early afternoon. Temperatures will begin to climb in to the middle and upper 40°s once the warm front passes. Before it passes, temperatures will remain cool.

It is the cool air through the atmospheric column that could produce a quick burst of snow late Sunday morning through early afternoon as the warm front lifts through the state.

The snow will first enter the state from the west, starting in Lafayette, Crawfordsville, Danville and Terre Haute. The snow will quickly move east/northeast. While the snow has a chance to fall quickly, most areas will only see a dusting to a few tenths of an inch, north of I-70. As you get further north in the state, a half inch to an inch of snow is possible, north of a line from Muncie to Lafayette.

The snow may changeover to a brief period of snow/sleet/rain before becoming all rain once the warm front passes.

Saturday night computer models are trending upward in how much precipitation could fall in central Indiana. A five computer model average suggests 1.08″ of rain falling in Indianapolis through noon Monday.

Temperatures remain above normal for much of the next seven days – the exception coming Friday as a shot of cold air comes down to the Great Lakes region.

Wednesday bares watching because at this early view, freezing rain may be at play for central Indiana. Stay tuned!