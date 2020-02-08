Quick burst of snow followed by rain

Posted 11:04 pm, February 8, 2020, by

A weather system is moving out of the Rocky Mountains and in to the north central Plains Saturday night.  A warm front is extending ahead of the area of low pressure.  The warm front will lift northeast through Indiana Sunday morning through early afternoon.  Temperatures will begin to climb in to the middle and upper 40°s once the warm front passes.  Before it passes, temperatures will remain cool.

It is the cool air through the atmospheric column that could produce a quick burst of snow late Sunday morning through early afternoon as the warm front lifts through the state.

Computer model projection of radar imagery.

The snow will first enter the state from the west, starting in Lafayette, Crawfordsville, Danville and Terre Haute.  The snow will quickly move east/northeast.  While the snow has a chance to fall quickly, most areas will only see a dusting to a few tenths of an inch, north of I-70.  As you get further north in the state, a half inch to an inch of snow is possible, north of a line from Muncie to Lafayette.

Computer model projection of radar imagery.

The snow may changeover to a brief period of snow/sleet/rain before becoming all rain once the warm front passes.

Saturday night computer models are trending upward in how much precipitation could fall in central Indiana.  A five computer model average suggests 1.08″ of rain falling in Indianapolis through noon Monday.

Computer model projection of precipitation accumulation through Monday morning.

Temperatures remain above normal for much of the next seven days – the exception coming Friday as a shot of cold air comes down to the Great Lakes region.

Wednesday bares watching because at this early view, freezing rain may be at play for central Indiana.  Stay tuned!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.