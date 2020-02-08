Police: Indiana trooper bitten by woman after traffic stop

Daphney L. Allen (Photo//Indiana State Police)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana woman has been accused of biting a state trooper’s arm following a traffic stop in Vigo County, southwest of Indianapolis.

The 38-year-old Terre Haute woman was a front-seat passenger in a SUV stopped Friday night for running a stop sign, state police said Saturday in a release.

William A. Roberts (Photo//Indiana State Police)

The 51-year-old male driver was arrested on drunken driving and other charges.

Police said the woman initially refused to identify herself to the trooper and had to be removed from the SUV and arrested. She also is accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and hitting a jail officer in the face.

She faces battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, neglect of dependents and other charges.

Three children in the rear of the SUV were released to the woman’s grandmother.

