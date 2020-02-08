× Man and woman shot in Fountain Square, police investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man and woman were shot at a residence in Fountain Square.

According to police, emergency dispatchers received a call at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night from the 1900 block of Orange Street where a woman said she’d been shot.

Police confirmed officers arrived on scene at the residence to find both an adult man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman was transported to a hospital and was awake and breathing but the man, however, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police say investigators believe the incident to be isolated to the resident and to possibly be the result of a domestic situation. There is no threat to the public, police add.