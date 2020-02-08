Former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight is back at Assembly Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Bob Knight is back.

The former Indiana head basketball coach returned to Assembly Hall for the first time in 20 years as the Hoosiers hosted Purdue on Saturday.

Welcome back, Coach Knight. pic.twitter.com/KtgZaKXGRQ — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) February 8, 2020

Knight was honored along with his 1980 Big Ten championship team at halftime. He emerged from the tunnel to thunderous applause, wearing his famous red sweater.

The Hall of Fame coach was visibly emotional as he hugged former players and pumped his fist, screaming "play defense". The crowd responded with chants of, "Bobby, Bobby, Bobby!"

He spent 29 seasons at Indiana leading the Hoosiers to three national championships and 11 conference titles. The 1976 team remains the last NCAA champion to finish the season undefeated.

“Nowhere was basketball more appreciated than in the state of Indiana.” pic.twitter.com/mjnbUCCeJV — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 8, 2020

The university fired Knight for violating a zero-tolerance behavior policy in 2000.

He made his first public appearance on campus just last year for a baseball doubleheader against Penn State at Bart Kaufman Field.

The '80 Hoosiers won the Big Ten after winning their last six league games when All-American Mike Woodson returned after back surgery. The team also featured Isiah Thomas, Randy Wittman, Ted Kitchel. Landon Turner and Butch Carter.