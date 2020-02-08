× 2 people shot in Fountain Square, police investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Fountain Square.

According to police, the police responded to a possible person shot call at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night in the 1900 block of Orange Street.

Police confirmed two individuals were found suffering from gunshot wounds by responding officers. One victim was described as police as being awake and breathing while the other was said to be in critical condition.

This is an active and ongoing police investigation. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.