Tracking another inch of snow then rain

A wintry mix continues to push east this morning and we're getting some flurries off the backside of that system. Overall we'll keep today fairly quiet but we're watching the Plains for a clipper that'll bring us up to an inch of snow on Saturday. That'll make it the seventh consecutive Saturday with wet weather.

Here's a look at the surface map showing that clipper heading our was from the Plains. Luckily this guy is be speeding along, so snow totals will stay minimal but some of us, especially in our eastern counties, could end up with some light shoveling. Most of central Indiana will end up with up to an inch of new snow and that'll be just enough to make for slick conditions.

Wind chills in the teens this morning made me wonder how much longer until we warm up and it looks like there are still 41 days until spring officially begins. Bundle up and sit tight! We'll get there...

Today's high will only be a degree above freezing which will feel a lot like yesterday. We'll have enough of a wind chill all day; that'll make it feel no better than the 20s. The good news is that by the afternoon we could break up the clouds enough to see some sun.

If the sun is able to melt any of our ice today (melting will be limited), it will unfortunately refreeze tonight with temperatures dropping below freezing again very quickly.

Here's a look at the snow forecast for Saturday. Numbers could climb up to an inch. The slightly higher numbers will be in our eastern counties but we'll all get at least a little snow and enough to cause slick conditions.

Sunday we'll get a wintry mix to start on Sunday but that mix will turn to all rain by the afternoon. We can't completely rule out active weather for Monday yet, but we may be able to nail down a short (and needed) dry stretch Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. More rain by the end of the week.