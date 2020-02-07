Police arrest Indianapolis man, woman after bank robbery in Greendale

Posted 3:04 pm, February 7, 2020, by

Edward Collier (L) and Rheonia Jackson (R)

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind.– Police say two Indianapolis residents were arrested Thursday evening on charges related to a Greendale bank robbery.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the U.S. Bank on Ridge Avenue in Greendale. Greendale sits on the Indiana-Ohio border just west of Elizabethtown.

Investigators say a man wearing a disguise entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The suspect left the bank in a Buick after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

Not long after, police spotted a Buick parked near the bank. It was unoccupied but the engine was still running.

Surveillance cameras from the area show a man matching the suspect’s description parked the Buick and got into a red Dodge Charger that was being driven by someone else.

This is the disguise police say Collier used in the robbery.

Police say the Buick was reported stolen out of Indianapolis.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper spotted a Charger matching the suspect car’s description on I-74 approaching Indianapolis. The trooper pulled the car over.

Edward Collier, 44, and Rheonia Jackson, 24, were inside the car, along with “US currency, a handgun, and other evidence related to the bank robbery,” according to ISP.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Dearborn County Jail on charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.