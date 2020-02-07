Night to Shine gives people with special needs a special night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --More than 720 churches from around the world are participating in an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs.

The Night to Shine event was launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2015. In its first year, the event honored more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom at 44 host churches. In 2019, 655 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, and prom favors for each honored guest.

There is also a Respite Room for parents and caretakers, and a dance floor... all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.