Neighbors report pothole-ridden street for years without success

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A neighborhood street on the near south side has been beaten up by truck traffic and left riddled with potholes, but people living there say they have struggled to get the city to fix it.

Bill Lasley contacted the CBS4 Problem Solvers team about Schiller Street, just off South Meridian, which he drives down every day to get back and forth to work. Lasley lives a couple streets over in the small neighborhood connected to the street.

Despite three years of requests to the Mayor's Action Center, Lasley said the street continued to deteriorate with no sign of paving in sight.

