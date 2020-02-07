Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office launches new safety app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. -- It's safety at the swipe of a finger. The Hendricks County Sheriff's office has a new safety app, and 1,000 people have already hit the download button.

The app launched Thursday morning. It sends out push alerts about crime in the area and tells you when there's a crash. The new tech features a sex offender map, so parents can see who is in their neighborhood.

"We routinely get questions when people move into an area, or discover that they got someone listed living next to them, who’s been convicted of a sex offense,” told Captain Amanda Goings with the Hendricks County Sheriff's office.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The news button consolidates all of the department's social media posts to one list, regardless of platform. With one click, people can send tips directly to investigators or request a patrol. At times, the app cuts out the middleman.

“The submit a tip portion, the name, email and contact information is all optional, so if you want to submit anonymously you can," Captain Goings explained, "Obviously this is not going to replace our officers interacting with the community.”

Over the next year, the Sheriff’s office will work to get a map of their service calls on the app, so you can see the crimes or accidents that are actively being pursued and where.