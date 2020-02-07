Field narrows for candidates for Indiana governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The race for Indiana governor is now down to one Democrat and one Republican. A libertarian candidate could be nominated later this year.

Republican incumbent governor Eric Holcomb and Democrat businessman Woody Myers are the only two candidates to qualify for the primary election. Several Democrats and one Republican dropped out before Friday's deadline.

Myers is a former Indiana state health commissioner. He says he will focus on fixing the state’s healthcare system and education issues.

“Hoosiers are ready for a change. Hoosiers know that the leadership we have today isn’t working for most Hoosiers," Meyers said. "Those at the top of the food chain are doing really well but the rest of the state is not.”

Governor Holcomb says the economy is thriving under his leadership and he will build on that success if re-elected.

“We want to continue to grow in Indiana, grow opportunity most importantly, we want Hoosiers to know that they can go as far as they are willing to work to go," Holcomb said.

Fundraising is going to be a challenge for Myers. So far, his campaign account says he has raised $180,000. Holcomb’s account has more than $7 million.

Myers says now that he doesn’t have to worry about the primary race, he will have more time to focus on money.