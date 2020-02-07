Central Indiana will see more snow Saturday, heavy rain Sunday

Posted 4:21 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 7, 2020

So far this year we’ve had four wet weekends compared on only one dry one. This has been a very active week of weather and that trend will continue into the weekend. Light snow will spread across the state overnight and up to 1″ of snow is likely by morning. We’ll have rain and snow showers through Saturday afternoon and another inch may accumulate south of I-70.

Warmer air will move in Sunday and our rain/snow showers will change to rain. Heavy rain is likely late Sunday through early Monday and up to an inch of rain is expected. We’ll get back to dry weather by Tuesday.

We’ve only had one dry weekend this year.

Light snow is likely Saturday.

The heaviest snow will be south of I-70.

Highs will be in the 30s Saturday.

We’ll go from snow to rain on Sunday.

Highs will be near 40 on Sunday.

Up to 1″ of rain is likely by Monday morning.

