State police advise drivers what to do if they find themselves sliding off the road

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. - This winter weather is back for round two this evening.

Indiana State Police urge drivers as soon as you see winter weather like this move in to be prepared for slick roads.

I’m back on winter weather coverage! Today we’re talking how to avoid sliding of the road due to icy conditions & what to do if you find yourself in a ditch. ❄️ 🚙 #INwx pic.twitter.com/t56d5A4IfM — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 6, 2020

"People get so used to driving on dry pavement that when there is ice or snow, they think they can drive the same way they’ve been driving," Sgt. John Perrine said.

Hamilton County received two reports of slide-offs and six wrecks in the first round of this winter blast.

"A lot of it is drivers need to maintain that awareness, slow it down, give them extra time to different locations, and be aware of their surroundings," Hamilton County EMA Deputy Director Ryan Tennessen said.

Perrine with Indiana State Police offered advice for drivers who start to slide.

"Take your foot off the gas pedal but try not to be so quick to slam on the brakes because sometimes the brakes can make it worse," Perrine said.

He also advises not to over-correct when steering.

If you end up crashing, Perrine urges folks to stay in their vehicle with their seat belt on until help arrives.

"It’s not the time to get out and stand beside your car to check and see if you have damage or push your car out," Perrine said.

He emphasizes your vehicle’s safety features are not enough.

"What I mean is they rely so much on their all-wheel drive, or their skid control, or whatever they have, that they feel like they don’t have to adhere to the same warnings that other drivers do," Perrine said.

Perrine wants drivers to watch their speed, give themselves enough time to get to their destination and avoid tailgating.