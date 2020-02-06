Silver Alert canceled for missing Anderson man

Posted 2:15 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 03:06PM, February 6, 2020

Terry Jackson

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Terry Jackson has been canceled. No further information was immediately released.

Previous story: 

ANDERSON, Ind.– A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Anderson man.

Terry L. Jackson, 63, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. in Anderson.

Police describe him as 6′ tall, 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He may be driving a black 2012 GMC Sierra with Indiana license plate BBE544.

Jackson is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Anderson police at 765-648-6775 or call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.