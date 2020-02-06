Greenwood unveils plan for new park on city’s southeast side

Posted 5:02 pm, February 6, 2020, by
Data pix.

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood’s mayor announced plans for a new park during his state of the city address Thursday.

The new park would be built on 40 acres near the I-65/Worthsville Road interchange. The park would cater to local and traveling sports teams. Plans include an outdoor sports complex with several ball diamonds, a multi-use playing field, splash pad, and an inclusive playground.

Greenwood also plans a downtown fieldhouse that would provide year-round recreational and fitness opportunities for residents. The fieldhouse would be equipped for a variety of sports including volleyball, futsal, badminton, soccer, baseball, basketball, and pickleball.

The fieldhouse plans include an elevated three-lane track and an indoor turf field with an electric scoreboard and seating for spectators.

The park is in the conceptual phase while construction plans for the fieldhouse are being prepared. A public bid is anticipated for the fieldhouse soon.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.