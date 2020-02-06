Fishers students use STEAM skills in competition

Posted 5:50 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:00PM, February 6, 2020
Data pix.

FISHERS, Ind. – Students in Fishers are getting hands-on with a STEAM competition.

Teams of six students with interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math are working together to developing solutions to a mock scenario in which power transmission structures are proposed on the Fishers High School campus.

“Competition can bring out incredible creativity in students, and we’re looking forward to seeing the teams’ solutions,” said Holger Peller, POWER executive vice president. “We hope this will be a fun and challenging event that will inspire more students to pursue a career in the utility industry—there will be many challenges ahead for the electric industry and we need smart, passionate people to help solve them.”

Teams will continue to work over the next eight weeks. Once proof of concept has been demonstrated, the students will create presentations using selected technology, such as drone photography, 3D printing and virtual reality.

The event concludes on April 30 at Fishers High School. Teams will have 30 minutes to present their final presentations to a panel of leading industry experts.

Each member of the winning team will receive a virtual reality headset and a monetary prize.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.