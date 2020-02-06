Central Indiana’s foggy, wet, snowy weather pattern will continue through the end of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be colder overnight, that combined with freezing drizzle and light snow, will cause icy roads through Friday morning. Expect less snow tonight than last night, but with lower temperatures there will be travel hazards through the night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for east central Indiana through 10am Friday.

Snow showers will continue through Friday and we may see a few breaks in the clouds late in the day. Another wave of moisture will move across the state Friday night through Saturday and up to an inch of snow may accumulate this weekend. Warmer air will move in Sunday and our snow will change to rain. So far this year we've had 4 wet weekends compared on only one dry one.

February is off to a wet start.

We have a few counties under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

We'll have dense fog through Friday morning.

Snow showers are likely early Friday.

We'll have a few breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Friday.

Light snow is likely Saturday.

Get ready for another wet weekend.