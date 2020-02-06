Marion police investigate after man critically injured in shooting

Posted 3:52 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 03:56PM, February 6, 2020

MARION, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a reported shooting Thursday.

The Marion Police Department said an ambulance was flagged down in the area of 14th and Nebraska Street by a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his face.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition. He was being transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The department said detectives were actively investigating the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.