Chief Justice, senators sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate took its first steps to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House impeachment managers, who are serving as prosecutors in the trial, walked to the Senate around noon on Thursday and formally read the articles of impeachment to the Senate. It was the first of two ceremonial procedures that begin the trial.

Later in the day, Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in to preside over the trial. He, in turn, swore in the senators who are serving as jurors.

Thursday’s proceedings were mostly a formal presentation of the articles that were signed by House members and transferred to the Senate Wednesday evening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned court until Tuesday after everyone was sworn in. That’s when opening statements are expected to be delivered.