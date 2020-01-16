× Survey: people want more ways to pay for college

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers are putting more emphasis on higher education, despite growing student loan debt.

A new survey conducted by INvestED found many Hoosiers want more options to help plan and pay for college. Those include paying for college using a percentage of future income — and free resources provided by employers.

A majority of Hoosiers say schools and organizations should work to help students understand financial-aid options outside of loans to help tackle the debt crisis.

“They want the education. They want the students to do… productive things after high school, but they also want to limit that debt at the same time and that remains very very high,” Bill Wozniak, Vice President of Marketing, INvestED said.

According to the survey, about 47-percent of Millennial Hoosiers say they have student loan debt.