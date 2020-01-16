Survey: people want more ways to pay for college

Posted 5:18 pm, January 16, 2020, by

Photo from Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers are putting more emphasis on higher education, despite growing student loan debt.

A new survey conducted by INvestED found many Hoosiers want more options to help plan and pay for college. Those include paying for college using a percentage of future income — and free resources provided by employers.

A majority of Hoosiers say schools and organizations should work to help students understand financial-aid options outside of loans to help tackle the debt crisis.

“They want the education. They want the students to do… productive things after high school, but they also want to limit that debt at the same time and that remains very very high,” Bill Wozniak, Vice President of Marketing, INvestED said.

According to the survey, about 47-percent of Millennial Hoosiers say they have student loan debt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.