Lafayette man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (Jan. 17, 2020) — Lafayette police say Howard Chappell was found safe in Michigan City. The Silver Alert is canceled.

Previous story:

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert was declared Thursday for a missing Lafayette man.

Police are searching for Howard Chappell, 56. He’s described as 5’8″ tall, 160-180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a Purdue windbreaker, black shirt, pants and white shoes.

He was last seen in the Lafayette area on Monday around 3:15 p.m. He may be driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

Police say Chappell is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help.

Anyone with information about Chappell is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or 911.