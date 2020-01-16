× Rain, snow showers on the way to central Indiana this weekend

With the mainly dry weather we have had this week flood waters continue to recede across the state. There is still some minor flooding and Flood Warnings continue for the East Fork White River, the White River and the Wabash River. Now another wave of moisture is on the way and water levels may rise again through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect, mainly north of I-70, from Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at 7 p.m. We’ll see a rain/snow mix develop Friday night. Our mix will change to rain Saturday as we warm into the 40s. Temperatures will fall late Saturday afternoon, so we’ll see another wintry mix before the precipitation ends. Colder air will stay with us for Sunday and Monday, and scattered flurries will continue on both days.

So far, January has been mild with temperatures averaging more than ten degrees above average. The warmer temperatures have also affected our snow for the season. On the average, January is our snowiest month of the year with 8.6″ of snow. This month has been so warm that we haven’t had measurable snow since December.

January is off to a mild start.

January is off to a wet start.

We have had 3, 1″ snow this season.

We haven’t had measurable snow in a month.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect starting Friday evening.

A rain/snow mix will move into the state Friday evening.

A half-inch of snow is likely through Saturday morning.

Our rain/snow mix will change to rain Saturday.

Rain continues Saturday morning.

Rain tapers off Saturday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Saturday.

Clouds and flurries will be around for Sunday and Monday.