Primanti Bros. closes shop in Avon, Greenwood

It’s the end of the road for two Primanti Bros. locations in the Indianapolis area.

The Avon and Greenwood restaurants shut down Tuesday. The Noblesville location closed early last year.

That leaves the downtown location on West Maryland Street as the sole remaining Primanti Bros. restaurant in Indy.

The Avon and Greenwood locations have already been removed from the company’s website. The downtown location remains and will stay open, according to our media partners with the IndyStar.

The Noblesville location opened in 2016 to great fanfare. It closed last year.

Founded in 1933 and nationally known for its unique sandwiches topped with fries and coleslaw, Primanti Bros. started in Pittsburgh. In addition to its signature sandwiches, the chain serves up burgers, sandwiches, pizza, wings and appetizers.