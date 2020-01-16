Oklahoma state senator proposes ‘Make America Great Again’ license plate option

Posted 9:10 am, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 02:31PM, January 16, 2020
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma state lawmaker hopes to create license plates with President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan on them.

State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has proposed Senate Bill 1384, which would create special “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” license plates for Oklahoma drivers.

“This is a great way that people can support America and support those ideas of keeping America great,” Dahm told KFOR.

The new plates would cost $35 annually. Dahm said none of the money would go to support the president. Instead, two veterans groups—the Folds of Honor Foundation and Warriors for Freedom—would each get $10 of the proceeds.

The entire state legislature would have to approve the proposal, which would also need a signature from the governor.

 

