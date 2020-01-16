Indiana Attorney General’s Office still helping mobile home residents get titles to homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– I-70 Mobile Home Park is still covered in debris and broken-down trailers. The Attorney General’s Office says they are going to try their hardest get residents help and get them their titles to their trailers.

"Our concern and the nature of the complaint was that the properties were being sold and residents here had little notice and no real relief," Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said.

In August, folks like Ronald Hughes were told they needed to vacate the property by October. He just bought his home six months prior.

"The manager of the park told me they would be here forever, so I figured it would be a nice place to retire," Hughes said.

Soon after, the Attorney General’s Office stepped in and halted the vacate notice. The park owners, Blue Lake, Inc., were taken to court.

"So there was a real question of how was it possible that they could have their property sold out from under them and not receive titles and what was the recourse?" Hill said.

This is where the case still stands.

"If you don’t have the title or proof of ownership owning the mobile home there is really no use because you have no ability to transfer it if you choose to sell it," Hill said.

Hughes says he lives on social security, so it’s hard to move. He’s relying on a title or money from the owners to find a new home.

"If they would’ve been up front and honest, I would’ve never moved here," Hughes said.

The Indiana State Department of Health may be getting involved. An employee was at the property today looking at the condition of the park.

"He’s trying to get it cleaned up. Get all these old trailers that people been tearing down and burning down out of here," Hughes said.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, mobile home parks should insure safe facilities, proper water supply, proper sewage disposal, and have a license.

CBS4 discovered the mobile home park no longer has a license to be open, meaning the department of health can shut it down.

Our calls to the owner of the property were unsuccessful, but Hughes says all he can do is sit back and wait.

"We all are in limbo here. We have no idea what’s going on," Hughes said.

The Attorney General’s Office asks any of the residents with concerns to call 1-800-382-5516.

This week, The Marion County Health Department inspected the property for complaints of trash and debris.

The property owner is requesting clarification about the trash order; which puts enforcement on hold until the hearing is completed.