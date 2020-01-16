× Domestic Violence Network unveils plan to address violence in overlooked communities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Domestic Violence Network takes another step in a two-decade long push to curb violence in Indianapolis homes.

The network’s research found one in every three women and one in every seven men will experience it in their lifetime.

“It touches everyone whether you know it touches you or not,” DVN Executive Director Kelly McBride said. “If you’re not a victim of domestic violence you most likely know someone who is.”

On Thursday, DVN will introduce a three-year plan meant to take on the issue. They hope it will increase education about the problem, generate conversation about solutions, and encourage those who experience violence to seek help.

“The more we talk about it, the more people will come forward,” McBride said. “If individuals are comfortable in sharing their stories, if they are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, they have no idea how that can impact someone whose going through it at the time.”

This is the fifth plan created by the network. McBride says it will focus on two populations in particular: African American women and those in the LGBTQ+ communities.

“We chose these two communities as they have been historically left out of conversation when it comes to domestic violence intervention and prevention.”

DVN says it develops the plan based on research and community conversations. The plan also compiles feedback from domestic violence survivors, community members, social service providers, law enforcement, and grassroots organizations.

The network cited statistics from the Center for Disease Control which found over 29 percent of African American women experience domestic violence.

The statistics also show 2 out of 5 men that identify as gay and half of all lesbian women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

“We want people to have all the knowledge possible,” McBride said. “There’s going to be a lot of learning and growth individually as you’re learning about all the oppressions that are happening within the communities.”

She says what was once a closed door topic is being discussed more frequently. She hopes it will help bring an end to the violence in the Circle City.

“We can’t have a safe, happy, healthy community if we’re not addressing the violence that’s happening inside the home.”

The 3-year-plan will create focused task forces for both populations, events and programming aimed at education and best practices, training brochures, and educational outreach to service providers in Central Indiana on trauma-informed care.

You can see the full plan here: https://dvnconnect.org/impact/community-wide-plan/