‘Hulk’ puppy in North Carolina was born lime green

CANTON, N.C. (WJW) – One puppy born in North Carolina really stands out in his family.

Shana Stamey and her family say their white German shepherd Gypsy gave birth to eight puppies Friday morning.

But puppy number four was very unusual.

“I started freaking out because it was green,” Stamey told WILX.

A veterinarian technician says the color is from meconium, which is infant animal stool that contains bile.

The family named the green puppy Hulk.

“He was lime green and super mad, so yeah, he became Hulk,” Stamey said.

The vet expects the lime green color to eventually fade.

