Vehicle crashes into business on Indy’s west side; driver flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Authorities hope to find the driver who fled the scene after crashing a vehicle into a business on the west side of Indianapolis.

Tuesday afternoon, a female driver crashed into Midwest Games at 6667 West Washington Street.

The four occupants inside were not injured, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The driver is seen exiting the vehicle and walking away on a video posted online by WTFD.

Video from 6667 W Washington St of the female driver who fled the scene after she drove a car into the building. If you recognize this driver please contact @IMPDnews. pic.twitter.com/QqOi7XnixD — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 15, 2020

Those with information on the driver should contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Terrifying moments on Indy’s west side, as a car smashes into a Washington street game shop. Everyone is okay. After, the driver took off as customers and employees went after her. I’m told @IMPDnews is still tracking her down. pic.twitter.com/DMeyCJlUYA — Mike Sullivan (@MSullyNews) January 16, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.