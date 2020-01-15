Vehicle crashes into business on Indy’s west side; driver flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Authorities hope to find the driver who fled the scene after crashing a vehicle into a business on the west side of Indianapolis.
Tuesday afternoon, a female driver crashed into Midwest Games at 6667 West Washington Street.
The four occupants inside were not injured, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.
The driver is seen exiting the vehicle and walking away on a video posted online by WTFD.
Those with information on the driver should contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.