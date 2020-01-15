Questions arise after man wanted for crimes in Marion County killed by police in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Ind. - The man killed in Monday's shootout with Gary police officers was wanted for open cases in Marion County, including strangulation and intimidation with a firearm. This happened after Keenan McCain, 29, was wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend at a Merrillville Hampton Inn on Sunday.

"He was the only suspect in this case at this point," Det. Cmdr. Aaron Ridgway of the Merrillville Police Department.

Merrillville Police said they were called to the hotel on Sunday afternoon and found the body of Betty Jean Claudio, with whom police said he had a romantic relationship lasting about a month. They said the Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed she died by strangulation.

McCain was charged on August 31, 2019, for strangulation, intimidation with a firearm, pointing a firearm at someone and domestic battery. Court records show he never went to jail for these crimes, and a Marion County judge issued a warrant for his arrest after opening a new case in September.

"He had a protection order from a female we're not going to be identifying out of Marion County," Cmdr. Aaron Ridgway said. "He also had an active warrant for intimidation, strangulation and it was intimidation with a firearm."

The victim from the Merrillville case is not the same victim as the Marion County case, police said.

McCain also has an open 2018 case for drug and illegal firearm charges. That case was combined with the 2019 case, according to court documents. A judge ordered him to community corrections for home detention supervision and GPS monitoring.

"He was on pre-trial GPS and home detention supervision," Charles Kelley, Manager of Community Supervision, said. "So, he would have had to be approved to leave his residence whenever he needed to go somewhere and each location would have needed to be approved."

Pre-trial supervision differs from post-conviction supervision. Under pre-trial, community corrections said they are responsible for monitoring their whereabouts using the GPS system. They said if it is a post-conviction sentence, that is when they are responsible for community supervision, programs, treatment, and education.

McCain stayed on pre-trial home detention supervision from December 2018 until April 2019, when it was lifted. Five months later is when McCain caught the strangulation, domestic battery, and firearms charges.

"We had no violations that were filed on him," Kelley said. "He was employed and he submitted his schedule like he was supposed to."

CBS4 is continuing to dig into why McCain did not go to jail for the 2019 case, along with when the last time Marion County authorities knew where he was.