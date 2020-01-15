Dangerous driving conditions as fog takes over Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noon Update: Visibility is still very low across Central Indiana but the advisory has been allowed to expire since the fog should begin to thin out over the next couple of hours. The wind will pick up enough later this afternoon to clear out whatever is left. We will see a few sprinkles this afternoon but still not expecting anything substantial or widespread.

Original post: A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. We'll still have fog through lunchtime, but the most dense and dangerous fog will be within that advisory time period. Give yourself extra time to drive this morning because it really is dangerous.

Visibility is pretty close to zero in much of central Indiana, Indianapolis included, and roads are really tough to be on. Stop signs will sneak up on you, so drive cautiously and be extra aware.

Temperatures are chilly this morning and highs will again get into the low 50s. A few sprinkles are possible today but nothing widespread or heavy is anticipated. A couple hundredths of an inch is all I'm forecasting, but we will have more rain over the weekend.

Thursday looks sunnier but COLDER as we drop back to more normal temperatures with highs back into the 30s.

Friday is going to bring the potential for a dusting of snow. Friday night, any snow changes to rain, washing away that snow and creating a slushy mess and more mud...ugh.

Sunday will get partly sunny, but we'll start the day cold in the teens with highs in the 20s and we're stuck with the 20s for the start of next week.