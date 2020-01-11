× Indy street crews preparing streets for falling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis street crews are preparing for falling temperatures after two days of wet weather.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said it is bringing in a partial call-out of 40 drivers early Sunday morning to pre-treat roadways with de-icer “salt”.

Crews will continue working through mid-morning Sunday. The Indy Snow Force Viewer will be not be activated during this event, but will be used in future winter weather.

The department said while a wintry mix of precipitation may be expected overnight, little snow accumulation is anticipated on roadways.

Stormwater, forestry, traffic, and rapid response crews remain on standby to address high water or wind issues throughout the weekend. The department reminds people to report tree debris or high water in the roadway to the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or by RequestIndy. Press option 2 after hours to be connected to DPW Dispatch.

Drivers are reminded to drive with care when sharing the road with DPW trucks. Motorists should keep at least three car lengths of space between personal vehicles and DPW equipment.