Crews investigate overnight fire at restuarant on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire at a restaurant on the city’s near north side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant just after midnight Saturday on calls of fire and smoke coming from the building. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive offensive attack, and called more crews in to help out. The fire was under control by just after 1:30 a.m.

The restaurant has been operating at that location for 32 years. Employees say the last person out of the building left around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation as of the time of this report.