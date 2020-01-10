Tracking heavy rain, potential flooding in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noon Update: Rain continues to fall across central Indiana. We've already picked up nearly an inch in Indianapolis and another 1-3" is set to fall over the next 30 or so hours. Prepare for additional flooding.

8am Update: Some viewers have reported local totals of a full inch. Here are the current official totals:

Rain will continue to fall on Friday with more on Saturday so storm totals could reach 2-4+ inches.

Original post:

More than a half inch of rain fell in Indianapolis overnight and the rain has only just begun. Storm totals could still manage to reach 2-4", which means flooding remains a concern. Driving conditions will be difficult for both rush hours on Friday and still problematic on Saturday.

A Flood Watch goes into effect 7 p.m. Friday and continues until 7 p.m. Saturday. On the low end of the 2-4" range, we'll have minor flooding. On the high end of that range we should expect major flooding. There have already been multiple Flood Warnings issued for local rivers, so if you live near a river, you need to be extra cautious. Never drive through a flooded roadway!

Rain boots are very much needed today because we've already got puddles everywhere. Kids will be dealing with rain on both ends of the school day but temperatures won't be bad--just a rain jacket, not the heavy winter coat, needed.

Soggy for Friday night plans with storms continuing on and off through the night. The wind will also be picking up quite a bit so those factors will make for a noisy weather night.

Some 2-4" of rain is possible throughout the course of this system. Things will finally wrap up late Saturday night. We'll have a brief chance to recover from all the water with a couple of dry days, but we're already tracking even more rainy and above average days next week. You'll also notice a huge drop in temperatures on Sunday; that'll get us back to average in the 30s.