Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist dead at 67

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, has died at age 67.

After early reports from Rolling Stone and CBC News, the band took to Twitter and their website on Friday evening to officially announce Peart’s passing in a statement.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer,” his Rush bandmates said.

According to Rolling Stone, Peart died Tuesday, January 7, in Santa Monica, California.

Meg Symsyk, a media spokesperson for the progressive rock trio told CBC News that Peart had suffered from an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family, told Rolling Stone that he had been quietly battling the cancer for three years.

He was born and raised in Ontario, Canada and pursued a career in music as a drummer, ultimately leading him to Toronto.

Peart joined Rush with singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974, and was known for his creative lyrics and unique style of drumming which blended jazz and hard rock.

His long career with Rush includes legendary albums Fly By Night (1975), 2112 (1976), Moving Pictures (1981) and many more.

The band’s career was well documented in the films Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010) and Time Stand Still (2016).

Time Stand Still chronicled Rush’s 40th anniversary and last outing in 2015, in which Peart stated he battled intense physical pain while on that final tour.

He is survived by wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.

Rush also said, “those who wish to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name,” and concluded with, “rest in peace brother.”